March 19 Icahn Enterprises LP : * Car Icahn says eBay Inc could "easily" sell 20 percent of paypal in

an IPO * Says 20 October IPO structure "should alleviate any concern of lost

synergies" * Says paypal has "significant opportunity to expand its product offerings to

include check writing, direct deposits, interest on paypal balances"