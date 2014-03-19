BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded an onshore contract in Ghana
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field
March 19 Icahn Enterprises LP : * Car Icahn says eBay Inc could "easily" sell 20 percent of paypal in
an IPO * Says 20 October IPO structure "should alleviate any concern of lost
synergies" * Rpt-icahn says 20 pct ipo structure "should alleviate any concern of lost
synergies" * Says paypal has "significant opportunity to expand its product offerings to
include check writing, direct deposits, interest on paypal balances"
* TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by ENI Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of ENI, GNPC and Vitol), for the onshore part of the OCTP development of the Sankofa field, offshore Ghana.
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016