Feb 6 Icahn Enterprises L.P., activist
investor Carl Icahn's publicly traded investment vehicle, said
on Thursday that Keith Cozza will take over as president and
chief executive officer, replacing Daniel Ninivaggi.
Cozza, currently a director of Icahn Enterprises, was
appointed to the roles effective Wednesday. Ninivaggi will
become the co-chief executive of Federal-Mogul Corp., a
subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises.
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
Cozza has been with Icahn Enterprises for 10 years, and was
recently chief operating officer of Icahn Capital LP, the
subsidiary of the firm through which Icahn manages investment
funds.
Icahn, chairman of Icahn Enterprises, is known for taking
large stakes in companies and pushing for management changes. He
has most recently waged a public campaign to get Apple
to return more cash to shareholders.
Icahn, who has a stake in Apple of more than $4 billion, has
filed a resolution proposing that it give back $50 billion more
through share buybacks.
Cozza is also a director on the board of Herbalife Ltd
, a nutritional products company in which Icahn owned a
16.8 percent stake as of Sept. 30, making Icahn the company's
biggest shareholder according to regulatory filings.
Icahn Enterprises L.P.'s stock price rose about 145 percent
last year.