By Swetha Gopinath

Dec 9 Commercial Metals said it would review billionaire investor Carl Icahn's $15-a-share tender offer, days after dismissing his buyout bid as "substantially undervalued" and "opportunistic."

Earlier in the day, Icahn launched his unsolicited offer that values the company at $1.73 billion.

Icahn said the metals recycler could be dragged to a court if it did not remove a shareholders' rights plan that prevents him from raising his stake in it.

"We will fight this case all the way to the Delaware Supreme Court, and it is our belief, that we will prevail on the merits," Icahn said in a statement.

Icahn, who controls about 10 percent of the company, is aiming to get the support of another 40.1 percent of shareholders to repeal the poison pill.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it would advise stockholders of its position on the offer within 10 business days, and urged them to not take any action until then.

"I wouldn't be surprised if a deal with Icahn or another party goes through at a much higher price," Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management, told Reuters.

Marshall, whose firm held 191,000 shares in Commercial Metals as of September, said the company could be trying to negotiate a higher price with Icahn or even a third party.

Analysts had earlier named rivals Nucor, Schnitzer Steel and Steel Dynamics as possible bidders should Commercial Metals seek any.

The company's shares, which had lost 15 percent of their value this year through Thursday, were trading up 1.63 percent at $14.33 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)