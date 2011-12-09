* Icahn launches his $15-a-share tender offer
* Company says will advise shareholders within 10 business
days
* Shares up 1.6 percent
(Adds investor comments, details; updates shares)
By Swetha Gopinath
Dec 9 Commercial Metals said it
would review billionaire investor Carl Icahn's $15-a-share
tender offer, days after dismissing his buyout bid as
"substantially undervalued" and "opportunistic."
Earlier in the day, Icahn launched his unsolicited offer
that values the company at $1.73 billion.
Icahn said the metals recycler could be dragged to a court
if it did not remove a shareholders' rights plan that prevents
him from raising his stake in it.
"We will fight this case all the way to the Delaware Supreme
Court, and it is our belief, that we will prevail on the
merits," Icahn said in a statement.
Icahn, who controls about 10 percent of the company, is
aiming to get the support of another 40.1 percent of
shareholders to repeal the poison pill.
The Irving, Texas-based company said it would advise
stockholders of its position on the offer within 10 business
days, and urged them to not take any action until then.
"I wouldn't be surprised if a deal with Icahn or another
party goes through at a much higher price," Eric Marshall,
director of research at Hodges Capital Management, told Reuters.
Marshall, whose firm held 191,000 shares in
Commercial Metals as of September, said the company could be
trying to negotiate a higher price with Icahn or even a third
party.
Analysts had earlier named rivals Nucor, Schnitzer
Steel and Steel Dynamics as possible bidders
should Commercial Metals seek any.
The company's shares, which had lost 15 percent of their
value this year through Thursday, were trading up 1.63 percent
at $14.33 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)