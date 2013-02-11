Feb 11 Icahn Enterprises LP, controlled
by Carl Icahn, will increase its annual dividend to $4.00 per
depositary unit from $1.40, payable either in cash or depositary
units.
Depositary units of Icahn Enterprises, which the billionaire
investor said have gained about 817 percent since it adopted an
activist philosophy In 1999, were up 3.25 percent at $61.90 in
early trading on the Nasdaq.
Icahn, who holds about 93 percent of Icahn Enterprises, has
indicated that he intends to take units instead of cash for his
holding, the company said.
If all shareholders took cash instead of units, the company
would have to pay out about $420 million.
Unit holders have until March 14 to decide whether to take
cash or units.
Icahn, who has stakes in Netflix Inc and crude oil
refiner CVR Energy Inc among others, is currently locked
in a battle with activist investor William Ackman over
nutritional supplement company Herbalife Ltd.
Ackman says Herbalife is an unsustainable pyramid scheme
destined to collapse, a claim rejected by Icahn.