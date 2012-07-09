July 9 Icahn Enterprises L.P./Finance Corp. on Monday added $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $200 million.

Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: ICAHN ENTERPRISES AMT $300 MLN COUPON 8 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105.5 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.786 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/12/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 606.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A