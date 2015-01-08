* Firm to increase headcount devoted to Asian clients by 30
* Rebuilding middle distillates, crude teams, starting LPG
* To start an office in China in 2015
By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Commodities brokerage ICAP
plans to expand its dry bulk and energy desks in Asia to
capture a likely increase in trade volume with the launch of
futures contracts in the region, two senior company officials
said.
ICAP is going against the tide in Asia as brokerages,
including rival Newedge, have downsized in the past few years as
trade volumes slumped after the introduction of capital rules
that prompted banks to cut back on certain trading activities.
Brokers are also losing some of their revenue to electronic
trading platforms on exchanges such as Intercontinental Exchange
ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, has 30 staff
serving Asian clients from its Singapore and London offices and
could increase that number by about a third this year, George
Dranganoudis, managing director at ICAP Energy Asia Pacific,
told Reuters.
"Singapore, or Asia energy, is going against the overall
ICAP trend," he said, referring to wider restructuring efforts
at the company.
One of its priorities in 2015 will be to start an office in
China to be ready for the launch of a Shanghai crude oil futures
contract, Dranganoudis said.
In Singapore, the company plans to start a liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) desk as Asia is importing more products from
the United States, he said, due to the shale resources boom.
ICAP will also rebuild its middle distillates and crude teams,
which have seen departures in recent years.
ICAP is also expanding its dry bulk division, which could
capture trade from various iron ore and coal contracts launched
by exchanges in Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
"There seems to be a birth of multiple contracts which are
vying for traction on various exchanges and it's fairly
fragmented in Asia," said Alex Newman, ICAP's head of
Asia-Pacific iron ore and coal.
"Over time, it will become clearer for us which will gain
traction and where we'll direct our resources."
The contracts include Singapore Exchange's ASEAN hot-rolled
coil steel and Dalian Exchange's coking coal futures, he said,
adding that the team hoped to do more business in thermal coal
in Asia as well.
A supply glut in oil and iron ore has
depressed prices to their lowest since 2009, leading traders to
have a shorter horizon when hedging, the executives said.
"The drop in value happened very quickly and very sharply
and I don't think many have hedged a large chunk of their
forward production or consumption," Newman said.
"Many of the producers will probably step back at these
levels and a number of utilities will probably step in and look
at what they can secure."
In oil, more hedges are being done for 12 to 18 months ahead
instead of three to four years previously, Dranganoudis said.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)