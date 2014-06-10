LONDON, June 10 British interdealer broker ICAP
halved bonus payments for top executives in its last
financial year, partly to reflect the impact of an $87 million
fine it paid in 2013 for benchmark interest rate fixing, the
company said on Tuesday.
In its annual report ICAP said its remuneration committee
had "considered at length" the impact of the settlements with
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodities
Futures Trading Committee over allegations that some employees
attempted to manipulate Libor (the London interbank offered
rate) - a key interest rate - should have on compensation.
In April, three of its former employees were charged in
Britain with running a four-year scheme to rig yen Libor.
It said the fine, coupled with its failure to meet its
target for full-year profit before tax, triggered its decision
to cut the bonus pool for executive directors by 50 percent.
ICAP last month reported that full year profit before tax
fell 4 percent to 272 million pounds ($457 million) for the year
to March 31.
Chief Executive Michael Spencer's pay, including salary and
bonus award, fell almost 49 percent to 2.2 million pounds,
versus 4.3 million pounds in 2013, according to the report.
ICAP, which like rival Tullett Prebon matches
buyers and sellers of bonds, was told earlier on Tuesday by the
European Commission that it might have broken antitrust rules by
taking part in cartels that helped rig rates.
The warning gives ICAP a last chance to mount its legal
defence in what could be one of the final chapters of the wider
Libor investigation.
In response, the broker denied that it had violated European
competition law and vowed to defend itself.
ICAP, which refused to settle the European case in December,
could face penalties of up to 10 percent of its global turnover
if found guilty.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by David Evans)