* Icap cuts 50 in Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro
* Brokers are keen to tap emerging economies
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Oct 7 British brokerage Icap Plc
has fired about 50 staff in its Brazilian unit following
sustained losses by the firm's fledgling Latin American
business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Friday
The job cuts, about a fifth of Icap's Brazil headcount, were
made in Icap's Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro offices late on
Thursday, marking the first move by Icap to overhaul its
loss-making Brazilian operation.
"It (the Brazilian operation) has been frustrating to put it
mildly," said Icap Group Chief Executive Michael Spencer last
week. "We've not been disappointed by market share expansion or
revenue growth, I'm afraid we've been less effective than we
would have liked on the cost side."
Spencer said the losses from the Brazilian business would be
in line with last year and he expected the business to break
even in the next financial year.
Analysts said Icap's Brazilian losses for this financial
year are expected to be about 12 million pounds ($18.5 million),
higher than the firm's original forecasts of a shortfall of
between 5 million pounds and 6 million.
Icap and rivals BGC Partners and Tullett Prebon
are keen to boost their revenues in emerging markets by
tapping demand from the world's fastest-growing economies in
Latin America and Asia.
These firms, known as inter-dealer brokers, connect buyers
and sellers in the vast $600 trillion over-the-counter (OTC)
markets, comprising financial products as well as derivatives on
commodities such as metals and energy.
A spokeswoman for Icap declined to comment on the situation
in Brazil.
($1 = 0.650 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)