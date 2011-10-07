* Icap cuts 50 in Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro

* Brokers are keen to tap emerging economies

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Oct 7 British brokerage Icap Plc has fired about 50 staff in its Brazilian unit following sustained losses by the firm's fledgling Latin American business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday

The job cuts, about a fifth of Icap's Brazil headcount, were made in Icap's Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro offices late on Thursday, marking the first move by Icap to overhaul its loss-making Brazilian operation.

"It (the Brazilian operation) has been frustrating to put it mildly," said Icap Group Chief Executive Michael Spencer last week. "We've not been disappointed by market share expansion or revenue growth, I'm afraid we've been less effective than we would have liked on the cost side."

Spencer said the losses from the Brazilian business would be in line with last year and he expected the business to break even in the next financial year.

Analysts said Icap's Brazilian losses for this financial year are expected to be about 12 million pounds ($18.5 million), higher than the firm's original forecasts of a shortfall of between 5 million pounds and 6 million.

Icap and rivals BGC Partners and Tullett Prebon are keen to boost their revenues in emerging markets by tapping demand from the world's fastest-growing economies in Latin America and Asia.

These firms, known as inter-dealer brokers, connect buyers and sellers in the vast $600 trillion over-the-counter (OTC) markets, comprising financial products as well as derivatives on commodities such as metals and energy.

A spokeswoman for Icap declined to comment on the situation in Brazil. ($1 = 0.650 British Pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)