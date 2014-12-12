Dec 12 Icap Plc :

* Iain Torrens, group finance director, will step down from board with effect from Dec. 12, 2014

* David Ireland, chief financial officer, group finance, tax and treasury will act as interim group finance director until board appoints a permanent successor to Torrens

* Search is at an advanced stage and an announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))