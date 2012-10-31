By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Oct 31 The chief executive of a
London-based stock market launched on Wednesday by ICAP
wants companies listed on his exchange to meet higher standards
of disclosure and governance or face being forced off the
market.
Seth Johnson, the chief executive of the ICAP Securities and
Derivatives Exchange (ISDX), said he planned to introduce a
"points scoring system" next year that would help establish if
firms were suitable for listing.
"We are raising the bar for companies listed on the
exchange. The 133 companies already listed will have time to
pull their socks up. If they don't, they'll be forced to leave,"
said Johnson.
ISDX is the new name for the PLUS-SX stock market that ICAP
bought in June for 500,000 pounds ($800,000), a move that saw
the world's largest derivatives broker taking ownership of a
British stock exchange licence for the first time.
Johnson said on Wednesday he expected to set the precise
disclosure, corporate governance and financial criteria for
listed companies early next year and he wanted to give firms "at
least a year" to comply with the new requirements.
He also said ISDX should offer traders deeper and more
active trading than its predecessor PLUS-SX because two large
British brokers -- Peel Hunt and Shore Capital -- have signed up
to support trading in the larger companies on the market.
The derivatives broker, which trades largely in the
over-the-counter (OTC) market, sees ISDX as strategically
important. Global regulators are seeking to force more of the
vast OTC swaps market to use exchanges and authorities in Europe
want to open up the futures markets to competition.
"From a group perspective ISDX is a strategic asset. We
haven't got a timeline for listed derivatives but we will be
looking at this in the coming months," Johnson said.
NYSE Euronext's Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's
Eurex are the main European futures markets but they
face competition from ICAP as well as the CME Group and
Nasdaq OMX, which are planning exchanges next year.