Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
LONDON, March 27 ICAP PLC : * Trading conditions for the nine months ended 31 December 2012 were extremely
challenging * Group revenue for the year ending 31 March 2013 is expected to be 13% below
the previous year. * Expects pre-tax profits for year to 31 March 2013 to be around £280 million,
in line with the lower end of the guidance * The cost savings programme remains on track to deliver at least £60 million
of annualised savings by the year end.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.