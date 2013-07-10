LONDON, July 10 ICAP PLC : * Group revenue for the quarter was 2% ahead of the same period last year * Encouraging start to financial year has continued throughout the quarter

reflecting a number of positive developments * Total average daily volumes on the brokertec platform were $659 billion, for

the quarter, up 13% on the previous year. * Average daily volumes on ebs were $128 billion, for the quarter, up 1% on the

previous year