Sept 25 ICAP PLC : * Settlements with FCA and CFTC * To pay penalties of 14 mln stg to the FCA and $65 mln to the CFTC,

totalling 55 mln stg ($87 mln). * ICAP Europe limited reached settlement agreements with Financial Conduct

Authority * Co also been working closely and co-operating fully with investigation by the

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). * The U.S. DOJ has not taken action against IEL nor any other ICAP Company to

date * No findings that any senior management were involved nor that firm engaged in