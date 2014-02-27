UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Feb 27 ICAP PLC : * Announces the successful pricing of 350 mln euros 3.125 percent bonds due March 2019 * Proceeds will be used principally to refinance the group's 300 mln euros 7.5 pct bond which matures in July 2014 * Are to be issued under the group's 1,000,000,000 stg global medium term note programme, with settlement expected to occur on or about 6 March 2014 * Lead managers were Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Lloyds Bank Plc and Merrill Lynch International * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.