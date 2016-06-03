June 3 ICAP Plc said it had won a contract to provide technology for China's main fixed income and foreign exchange trading system, giving the British brokerage a major break in the world's second-largest economy.

ICAP, which agreed to merge its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, said its electronic foreign exchange and fixed income business - EBS BrokerTec - would provide technology to China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The deal, valued at $65 million over a three-year period, would see ICAP expanding into China with EBS BrokerTec setting up an office in Shanghai, the company said.

ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer said in a statement on Friday that China was an "extremely important" financial market. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)