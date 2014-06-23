LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Interdealer broker Icap has begun
significant cuts to its voice broking operation according to
market sources, which could see the departure of 100
professionals in its Global Broking business.
In its full-year trading results announced in May, the
company said the trading performance of Global Broking was
progressively being hit by structural and cyclical factors.
At the time, it highlighted the decline in investment banks'
fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) divisions.
The Global Broking division is active in the wholesale
markets in interest rates, credit, commodities, FX, emerging
markets and equity derivatives.
