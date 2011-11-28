* Broker testing Greek drachma against euro and US dollar

By Luke Jeffs and Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 28 ICAP, the world's top broker for foreign exchange and government bonds, has tested its trading systems to handle the collapse of the euro zone and the re-emergence of national currencies.

ICAP said on Monday it has been testing EBS, the world's largest foreign exchange platform, to ensure it could handle trading the Greek drachma in response to growing fears over a euro zone disintegration.

"We have contingency tested the Greek drachma in currency pairs versus the euro and the US Dollar because our customers have expressed concerns about how the euro zone situation will play out and we have to be prepared for every eventuality," said a spokesman for ICAP.

The London-based broker tested the drachma but ICAP said the tests ensured any new currency or number of currencies could be traded in the event that they withdrew from the euro zone.

"We have been testing these scenarios for six months as customers became increasingly concerned by events in the euro zone," said the ICAP spokesman.

Europe's top brokers and exchanges have been watching the euro zone area closely in recent weeks for signs a member may be forced to withdraw and set up its own currency, a move that would have profound effects on these firms.

"That conversation is taking place. It (euro zone break up) is not something we think is going to happen but as a contingency it's just prudent to look at all the options," said a source at a global investment bank.

If the euro zone falls apart, Greece is seen as most likely to leave but speculation has also centred in recent weeks on Portugal, Spain and Italy.

European exchange NYSE Euronext owns the main Portuguese stock market and the London Stock Exchange Group owns Borsa Italiana, the Milan-based stock exchange. (Editing by Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)