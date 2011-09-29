* ICAP to partner with four clients on iSwap

* LSE forging ahead with LCH talks, wants 51 percent (Adds LSE detail)

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Sept 29 Two major British trading groups, broker ICAP and the London Stock Exchange , are to set up ventures with key clients, leaving them better placed to cope with periods of lower volume in core markets.

The plans emerged as ICAP and the LSE reported slow trading in key markets over the summer months amid volatility driven by concern over sovereign debt.

ICAP said on Thursday it had agreed investment in its fledgling swap trading system iSwap from Barclays Capital , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch .

"The support of the four largest derivatives trading banks in the world will help build critical mass on the platform, which is a huge competitive advantage," chief executive Michael Spencer said.

The trading of swaps and other derivatives is an area where market operators expect rapid growth because regulators are forcing opaque over-the-counter (OTC) trading in these products onto exchanges in a bid to make them safer.

The LSE, looking to take over LCH.Clearnet, plans to take 51 percent of the European clearer with its main clients holding the rest, in a move the bourse hopes will retain client loyalty, sources close to the company have said.

The plans from ICAP and the LSE were the latest examples of financial market structure providers -- exchanges, clearers, or brokers -- looking to tie-in top clients through investment.

"In order to be successful in market structure initiatives, we think sharing economics with dealers is crucial," Citigroup analyst Nese Guner said.

The LSE said on Thursday share trading in its markets for the five months to end-August was flat or slightly down by value and up by number of trades, while its smaller bond, futures and clearing business rose.

"We saw increases in trading volumes across our cash equities, derivatives and fixed income businesses," chief executive Xavier Rolet said.

ICAP said revenue for the past six months was set to rise marginally, boosted by electronic trading and its core voice-broking franchise, which benefited from an activity spike in August.

"Due to continuing political and economic uncertainty, we expect the recent high levels of volatility in financial markets to continue for the rest of the year," Spencer said.

Rolet and Spencer are both keen to diversify to reduce reliance on trading activity and to position their companies ahead of regulatory reforms of the $600 trillion (OTC) market.

The LCH approach marks Rolet's first major foray into clearing and is largely aimed at LCH's Swapclear, the largest swap-clearing service and a prized asset with regulators keen to force OTC markets to use clearing houses.

Spencer is similarly keen to tap the OTC reforms and ICAP's iSwap launch a year ago was designed to put it ahead of rivals as regulators forge ahead with laws to force OTC dealers to use electronic platforms.

"We remain confident that the diversity of our products and services will continue to assist our customers around the world to do business and reduce risk in these uncertain times," he said.

The Dodd-Frank Act in the United States and Mifid II in Europe plan to make the vast OTC markets more transparent by forcing them to use quasi-exchange systems, like iSwap, and clearing services, like LCH's Swapclear.

ICAP shares were down 1.0 percent at 1150 GMT, while LSE stock was down 1.1 percent. ($1 = 0.639 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)