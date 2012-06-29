(Adds performance details)

By Edward Krudy and Luke Jeffs

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 29 British broker ICAP has cut up to 100 staff in London and New York, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking the latest wave of jobs cuts in a sector struggling with weak markets and tighter regulation.

ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, currency and swaps, cut 60-70 people from its London office and about 30 in its flagship U.S. office, sources said on Friday.

The cuts affected so-called voice brokers in London, who deal with clients over the phone, and electronic traders in New York, according to two sources.

"They are targeting those desks that are hemorrhaging cash, such as credit derivatives," said one source close to the firm.

ICAP declined to comment on the job cuts.

The financial industry, from investment banks to inter-dealer brokers, is struggling to maintain revenues at a time when trading volumes have dwindled and deal-making has dropped off in highly volatile and uncertain markets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc trimmed staff at its U.S. operations on Thursday, three people familiar with the matter said. The investment bank cut several dozen jobs, the sources said.

Financial intermediaries such as ICAP have sought to squeeze costs to maintain profits in what has been a subdued market since the financial crisis struck in 2008.

The brokers also face next year a swathe of regulatory reforms that will force some of their core markets to start trading on public markets like stock exchanges, a move that will cut the fees brokers can charge clients.

Firms like ICAP rely on investment banks for trading revenue, but have struggled with a prolonged period of slow trading as investors have pulled back from the market in response to economic uncertainty.

ICAP revenue for the year to the end of March 2012 was down 3 percent to 1.68 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) while profit rose 2 percent to 343 million, with Chief Executive Michael Spencer blaming "a difficult economic environment".

The broker's revenue fell for the year in most of its key asset classes, including credit which was down 15 percent on last year and commodities broking which fell 4 percent.

"All the inter-dealer brokers have suffered as voice broker compensation ratios have crept up as trading volumes have declined," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.

"(They) have continued to expand since 2008 but revenue per broker is down 20 percent since then - it was inevitable there would be some retrenchment," he said.

Spencer said last month that cutting costs was a priority for the firm as he pledged to reduce overheads by 50 million pounds annually until 2014.

Tullett Prebon, a rival to ICAP, also said in May it had cut 140 jobs this year, mostly among its brokers, to counter tough market conditions that left revenues flat for the early part of 2012.

Yet ICAP has pledged to continue investing where there are opportunities and last week bought for 500,000 pounds a loss-making stock market from PLUS Markets Group, a London-based exchange group.

"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS's exchange status to offer new products and solutions for its customers, including, in time, listed derivatives," the broker said.

Spencer said last month the investment in growth opportunities should offset job cuts made to ratchet down costs.

"I'd be surprised if there were fewer people on aggregate working at ICAP in a year," Spencer said on a call last month.

ICAP employs more than 5,100 people globally, according to its website. ($1 = 0.6376 British pounds) (Additional reporting by FX analyst Neal Kimberley; Editing by Mike Nesbit and John Wallace)