By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, July 3
ICAP Plc, the world's
largest inter-dealer broker, has unveiled indexes that track
British job numbers in the latest example of brokerages aiming
to offset weak trading with new services.
ICAP said on Tuesday it had launched its UK Labour Market
Indices, a series of data sets offering investors, traders and
researchers guidance on British employment, vacancies and
salaries.
The broker said the new service will be valuable for clients
because it will provide them with data on British employment
levels for each calendar month days before the public figures
are made available.
"These indices ... are based on a unique source of
employment information, covering more than 60 per cent of all
job listings in the UK, providing data earlier and with greater
granularity than information currently available to financial
market participants," said Kevin Taylor, Global Head of ICAP
Information Services.
ICAP, and rivals such as Tullett Prebon and BGC
Partners, draw ther majority of their revenue from
matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currency and swaps.
But these firms have struggled to sustain income in recent
years as the financial crisis has forced investors to pull back
from the markets.
ICAP revenue for the year to the end of March 2012 was down
3 percent to 1.68 billion pounds ($2.64 billion), with Chief
Executive Michael Spencer blaming a difficult economic
environment.
The brokers have responded by looking to develop more stable
revenue streams, including information services, a move that
takes them away from their traditional broking businesses.
ICAP has pledged to continue investing where there are
opportunities and last month bought a loss-making stock market
from PLUS Markets Group, a London-based exchange group.
The broker has bought the stock exchange to help it expand
into listed futures trading, a relatively new sector for ICAP
that is likely to be opened up to new entrants by European
regulatory reforms.