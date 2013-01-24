LONDON Jan 24 ICAP, the world's largest
inter-dealer broker, has confirmed it is under investigation by
the British regulator over the setting of the Libor lending
rate.
London-based ICAP said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it
had been told by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) that one
of its subsidiaries was under investigation.
"The investigation is confidential, accordingly no further
comment will be made at this stage," it said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday the Financial Times newspaper reported
ICAP had been drawn into the FSA's investigation.