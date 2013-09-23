Sept 23 Britain's ICAP Plc may pay less
than $100 million to settle a civil probe into the
broker-dealer's alleged role in the manipulation of a key
interest rate, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the settlement talks.
The agreement could come as soon as Wednesday and would be
the fourth in an investigation into the alleged manipulation of
the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, and other
benchmarks on which are based interest rates for trillions of
dollars of loans. ()
Barclays Plc, UBS AG and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc have agreed to pay a total of about
$2.5 billion in settlements since last summer.
ICAP spokeswoman Brigitte Trafford said she had no comment
on the Journal report.