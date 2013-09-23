Sept 22 Britain's ICAP PLC may pay less
than $100 million to settle a civil probe into the markets
operator's alleged role in the manipulation of a key interest
rate, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the settlement talks.
The agreement could come as soon as Wednesday, and would be
the fourth in an investigation into the alleged manipulation of
the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, and other
benchmarks on which are based interest rates on trillions of
dollars of loans. ()
Barclays PLC, UBS AG and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group have agreed to pay a total of about $2.5
billion in settlements since last summer.
ICAP could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.