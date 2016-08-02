MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
Aug 2 Britain's competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted in principle merger undertakings between Tullett Prebon Plc and ICAP Plc.
The CMA said on Tuesday that it has not taken a final decision on the Tullett and ICAP deal. (bit.ly/2b0iU4T)
ICAP said in June that it had offered to sell its London-based oil desks to help address competition concerns over the merger of its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc.
The companies last year agreed to the 1.11 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) deal in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk due to regulation designed to rein in the riskier trading activities of their traditional investment bank clients.
ICAP declined to comment on the decision, while Tullett Prebon was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7499 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.