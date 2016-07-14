WASHINGTON, July 14 The restructuring of the
$1.5 billion transaction between Tullett Prebon Group Ltd
and ICAP Plc addresses the U.S. Justice
Department's concerns that the transaction would create an
interlocking directorate, the department said on Thursday.
"The revised agreement will provide that ICAP will not own
any part of Tullett Prebon after the transaction and will have
no right to nominate a member of Tullett Prebon's board of
directors," the Justice Department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)