* ICAP hires Gary Pettit from MF Global
* Broker takes 25 MF staff in key sites
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 1 London-based brokerage ICAP
emerged as a key beneficiary from the collapse of MF
Global, recruiting the defunct trading firm's top
futures broker and 25 other staff.
ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and
currency, said on Thursday it had hired Gary Pettit as global
head of financial futures and options from MF Global, where he
held the same role. The British brokerage also said it had hired
25 former MF Global staff in London, New York, Chicago and
Sydney.
"We are very pleased to have attracted a high-quality team
to build on the significant progress that our existing teams
have already made," said ICAP Deputy Chief Executive Gary Smith
in an emailed statement.
MF Global had been one of the biggest U.S. futures
brokerages but the firm, led by former U.S. Senator Jon Corzine,
failed after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
spooked counterparties and investors.
KPMG, which is acting as administrator for MF Global's
British arm, said on Friday brokerage FCStone had
bought the metals team of MF Global, safeguarding the jobs of
all 50 staff, in London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney.
