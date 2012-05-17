LONDON May 17 ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, is in talks to buy the stock exchange unit of PLUS Markets Group, in a move to pre-empt regulatory reforms to increase the use of exchanges.

PLUS said in a regulatory statement on Thursday it was in talks with the broker but there was no certainty a transaction would be completed.

"The Group can confirm that it is in talks with ICAP that may lead to the disposal of its subsidiary company PLUS Stock Exchange plc ("PLUS-SX"), the cash equities recognised investment exchange, for a nominal amount due to the loss making nature of PLUS-SX," PLUS said.

The talks are seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to get on the cheap PLUS' exchange licence, a prized asset at a time that global regulators are looking to force more of ICAP's core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.

PLUS said on Monday it was planning to close after failing to secure a buyer, but the deal offers a lifeline to PLUS' 156 listed companies that were facing the prospect of going private or seeking other exchanges.

Sources close to the firms said they were talking about a nominal fee on the understanding that ICAP takes on PLUS SX's liabilities.

A spokeswoman for ICAP declined to comment. (Editing by Mark Potter)