LONDON May 17 ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, is in talks to buy the stock exchange unit of PLUS Markets Group, in a move to pre-empt regulatory reforms to increase the use of exchanges.
PLUS said in a regulatory statement on Thursday it was in talks with the broker but there was no certainty a transaction would be completed.
"The Group can confirm that it is in talks with ICAP that may lead to the disposal of its subsidiary company PLUS Stock Exchange plc ("PLUS-SX"), the cash equities recognised investment exchange, for a nominal amount due to the loss making nature of PLUS-SX," PLUS said.
The talks are seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to get on the cheap PLUS' exchange licence, a prized asset at a time that global regulators are looking to force more of ICAP's core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.
PLUS said on Monday it was planning to close after failing to secure a buyer, but the deal offers a lifeline to PLUS' 156 listed companies that were facing the prospect of going private or seeking other exchanges.
Sources close to the firms said they were talking about a nominal fee on the understanding that ICAP takes on PLUS SX's liabilities.
A spokeswoman for ICAP declined to comment. (Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, Feb 20 British housebuilder Bovis Homes , whose boss left in January just days after the firm warned it would not meet market expectations, said its full-year pretax profit fell in 2016 and it will build fewer homes this year.
