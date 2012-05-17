(Adds analyst comment)

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON May 17 ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, is in talks to buy the stock exchange unit of struggling PLUS Markets Group in preparation for new rules that will push more of the broker's business on to exchanges.

PLUS said in a regulatory statement on Thursday it was in talks with the broker but there was no certainty a transaction would be completed.

"The Group can confirm that it is in talks with ICAP that may lead to the disposal of its subsidiary company PLUS Stock Exchange plc ("PLUS-SX"), the cash equities recognised investment exchange, for a nominal amount due to the loss making nature of PLUS-SX," PLUS said.

The talks are seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to pay a cut price for PLUS' exchange licence, a potentially attractive asset at a time when global regulators are looking to force more of ICAP's core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.

"Given PLUS has been up for sale for some time, the primary interest for ICAP probably isn't PLUS's existing businesses, but the opportunity to pick up an exchange license on the cheap," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.

PLUS said on Monday it was planning to close after failing to secure a buyer, but the deal offers a lifeline to PLUS' 156 listed companies that were facing the prospect of going private or seeking other exchanges.

Sources close to the firms said they were talking about a nominal fee on the understanding that ICAP takes on PLUS SX's liabilities.

A spokeswoman for ICAP declined to comment.

ICAP said on Wednesday its profits for the year to the end of March edged up 1 percent to 354 million pounds ($568 million), at the top end of market expectations, as cost-cutting offset weaker trading revenues. (Editing by Mark Potter)