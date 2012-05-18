(Adds detail)
LONDON May 18 ICAP plans to start
trading European futures and options on the PLUS stock exchange,
in a move to tackle the dominance of exchanges NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse.
The British broker, which paid a nominal 1 pound for the
stock exchange unit of struggling PLUS Markets Group on
Friday, said the acquisition would enable it to move into new
asset classes.
"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS's exchange status
to offer new products and solutions for its customers including,
in time, listed derivatives," the broker said.
The world's largest derivatives broker completed the PLUS
deal a day after confirming it was in talks with the small cap
stock exchange.
The takeover was seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to pay a
cut price for PLUS's exchange licence, a potentially attractive
asset as global regulators look to force more of ICAP's core
over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.
An ICAP move into listed futures and options trading would
see the broker lock horns with the dominant European futures
exchanges - NYSE Euronext's Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex.
(Reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by Dan Lalor)