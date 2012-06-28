LONDON, June 28 ICAP has drawn from its senior ranks to replace management at PLUS Stock Exchange, the loss-making market that the world's top broker bought last week to pile into futures trading.

Seth Johnson, a senior member of ICAP's electronic broking team, has become chief executive of PLUS Stock Exchange while Rupak Ghose, formerly an exchange analyst at Credit Suisse , is interim chief operating officer, ICAP said.

Steve Caplen, chief financial officer of ICAP Brokertec and EBS, the group's bond and foreign exchange platforms, is now also the CFO and a board member at PLUS.

Mark Beeston has also become a board member while he will continue to lead ICAP's growing post-trade services business.

The changes came days after ICAP bought Plus Stock Exchange for 500,000 pounds ($780,000) despite opposition from a group of shareholders who said the deal offered hefty rewards for PLUS senior managers, who backed the trade, and little for investors.

The deal is important to ICAP which wants to use the PLUS exchange as a platform to expand its futures and options trading business, to complement its core bond and currency broking units.

"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS's exchange status to offer new products and solutions for its customers, including, in time, listed derivatives," the broker said last month.

An ICAP push into European futures trading would put the broker on a collision course with exchanges Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, which dominate the market.

ICAP and rivals are looking to take advantage of planned reforms by the European Commission to introduce greater competition between exchanges, which could open the door to new entrants.

Nasdaq OMX, the transatlantic exchange, said last week it planned to launch a European futures exchange early next year in a direct challenge to NYSE Euronext's Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex exchanges. ($1 = 0.6429 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)