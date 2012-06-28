By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, June 28 ICAP has drawn from its
senior ranks to replace management at PLUS Stock Exchange, the
loss-making market that the world's top broker bought last week
to pile into futures trading.
Seth Johnson, a senior member of ICAP's electronic broking
team, has become chief executive of PLUS Stock Exchange while
Rupak Ghose, formerly an exchange analyst at Credit Suisse
, is interim chief operating officer, ICAP said.
Steve Caplen, chief financial officer of ICAP Brokertec and
EBS, the group's bond and foreign exchange platforms, is now
also the CFO and a board member at PLUS.
Mark Beeston has also become a board member while he will
continue to lead ICAP's growing post-trade services business.
The changes came days after ICAP bought Plus Stock Exchange
for 500,000 pounds ($780,000) despite opposition from a group of
shareholders who said the deal offered hefty rewards for PLUS
senior managers, who backed the trade, and little for investors.
The deal is important to ICAP which wants to use the PLUS
exchange as a platform to expand its futures and options trading
business, to complement its core bond and currency broking
units.
"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS's exchange status
to offer new products and solutions for its customers,
including, in time, listed derivatives," the broker said last
month.
An ICAP push into European futures trading would put the
broker on a collision course with exchanges Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext, which dominate the market.
ICAP and rivals are looking to take advantage of planned
reforms by the European Commission to introduce greater
competition between exchanges, which could open the door to new
entrants.
Nasdaq OMX, the transatlantic exchange, said last
week it planned to launch a European futures exchange early next
year in a direct challenge to NYSE Euronext's Liffe and Deutsche
Boerse's Eurex exchanges.
($1 = 0.6429 pound)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)