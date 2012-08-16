LONDON Aug 16 ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, is consolidating its voice broking business into one global unit, reflecting the declining importance of dealing by phone in favour of electronic trade in major financial markets.

Historically brokers like ICAP and rivals such as Tullett and BGC did the majority of their business over the telephones, cutting deals between buyers and sellers of currency, bonds and swaps.

That justified a regionally-focused "voice" operation, which the company said it will next month abandon in favour of a new Global Broking division, mirroring how its other main Electronic and Post-trade units are already run.

"The changes ... will give us a clear structure that will ensure our continued success and enable us to serve our existing and potential customers on a worldwide basis," said ICAP Chief Michael Spencer in an emailed statement.

The new unit will be led by David Casterton, formerly head of ICAP's European voice broking.

Electronic broking systems such as ICAP's EBS and Brokertec systems have in recent years won support from dealing banks who like the faster and cheaper execution these platforms provide.

The move to consolidate is also consistent with regulatory reforms to force much of the $700 trillion over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market off phones and onto electronic stock exchanges, called swap execution facilities (SEFs).

This effort, which is designed to give regulators more information on previously opaque markets by standardising the most complex trading instruments, is likely to hit broker revenues.

But the brokers have responded by looking to set themselves up as SEFs though these efforts have been hampered by what the brokers see as a lack of clarity from the regulators.

ICAP last month blamed "subdued" broking activity linked to the ongoing euro zone crisis for a 9 percent fall in first quarter revenue this year compared to 2011.