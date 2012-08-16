LONDON Aug 16 ICAP, the world's largest
inter-dealer broker, is consolidating its voice broking business
into one global unit, reflecting the declining importance of
dealing by phone in favour of electronic trade in major
financial markets.
Historically brokers like ICAP and rivals such as Tullett
and BGC did the majority of their business
over the telephones, cutting deals between buyers and sellers of
currency, bonds and swaps.
That justified a regionally-focused "voice" operation, which
the company said it will next month abandon in favour of a new
Global Broking division, mirroring how its other main Electronic
and Post-trade units are already run.
"The changes ... will give us a clear structure that will
ensure our continued success and enable us to serve our existing
and potential customers on a worldwide basis," said ICAP Chief
Michael Spencer in an emailed statement.
The new unit will be led by David Casterton, formerly head
of ICAP's European voice broking.
Electronic broking systems such as ICAP's EBS and Brokertec
systems have in recent years won support from dealing banks who
like the faster and cheaper execution these platforms provide.
The move to consolidate is also consistent with regulatory
reforms to force much of the $700 trillion over-the-counter
(OTC) derivatives market off phones and onto electronic stock
exchanges, called swap execution facilities (SEFs).
This effort, which is designed to give regulators more
information on previously opaque markets by standardising the
most complex trading instruments, is likely to hit broker
revenues.
But the brokers have responded by looking to set themselves
up as SEFs though these efforts have been hampered by what the
brokers see as a lack of clarity from the regulators.
ICAP last month blamed "subdued" broking activity linked to
the ongoing euro zone crisis for a 9 percent fall in first
quarter revenue this year compared to 2011.