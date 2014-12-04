Dec 4 ICAP Plc, the world's largest interdealer broker, said it would combine its foreign exchange trading platform EBS and fixed income trading platform BrokerTec.

ICAP said the combined business, to be known as EBS-BrokerTec, would be headed by Gil Mandelzos, currently chief executive of EBS. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)