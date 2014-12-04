(Adds details, background)
Dec 4 ICAP Plc, the world's largest
interdealer broker, said on Thursday it would combine its
foreign exchange trading platform EBS and fixed-income trading
platform BrokerTec.
Interdealer broker revenues have plunged as banks retreat
from risky trading to comply with new rules brought in after the
2008 financial crisis, and ICAP has been trying to offset a
slump in trading volumes by cutting costs.
It has also been moving to reposition its business towards
electronic broking and post-trade services.
"Bringing EBS and BrokerTec together will allow us to
deliver new products and reach new client segments ... We want
to continue to expand our addressable market with the launch of
innovative products into other asset classes," ICAP Group Chief
Executive Michael Spencer said in a statement.
ICAP said the combined business, to be known as
EBS-BrokerTec, would be headed by Gil Mandelzos, who has been
chief executive of EBS since March 2012. Spencer will be
chairman.
London-based ICAP, which has more than 3,300 customers in
more than 50 countries, match buyers and sellers of tradeable
instruments such as currencies and bonds.
EBS is one of the two dominant currency trading platforms,
along with Thomson Reuters.
ICAP reported a 38 percent fall in first-half profit last
month. The company also confirmed that its shipping business is
in merger talks with rival Howe Robinson.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)