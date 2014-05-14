INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LONDON May 14 Britain's ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, reported a 4 percent fall in full year pretax profit on Wednesday, as factors such as bank deleveraging and regulatory changes weighed on trading conditions.
Profit in the year to March 31 was 272 million pounds, versus 284 million pounds a year earlier. That compared with analysts' expectations for profit of 257.1 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.