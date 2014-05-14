LONDON May 14 Britain's ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, reported a 4 percent fall in full year pretax profit on Wednesday, as factors such as bank deleveraging and regulatory changes weighed on trading conditions.

Profit in the year to March 31 was 272 million pounds, versus 284 million pounds a year earlier. That compared with analysts' expectations for profit of 257.1 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)