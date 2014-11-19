LONDON Nov 19 ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, reported an 9 percent fall on a constant currency basis in first-half revenue amid fragile market conditions.

When adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenue in the six months to Sept. 30 was 620 million pounds ($968.6 million), down 15 percent from 726 million a year earlier.

The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said trading profit before tax fell by 38 percent to 86 million pounds.

Analysts had expected ICAP to report first-half revenue of 627.11 million pounds and pretax profit of 88 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The broker also confirmed that its shipping arm, ICAP Shipping, is in merger talks with rival Howe Robinson.

The newly formed ship-broking company is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2015, ICAP said in a statement.

(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6401 British pound) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely)