UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
Feb 10 ICAP Plc, the world's largest interdealer broker, said the Swiss National Bank's move last month to scrap the cap on the franc drove near record euro-Swiss franc trading volumes.
ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, reported a 2 percent decline in third-quarter reported revenue as low interest rates, flat yield curves and bank deleveraging hurt its largest business, global broking. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
LONDON, March 30 Online retailer AO World raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) on Thursday to underpin its balance sheet as it navigates an uncertain outlook in Britain, its biggest market, and the impact of the lower pound on supplier prices.