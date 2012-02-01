* ICAP said profits between 336-358 mln pounds for 2012
* Electronic volumes down 7 pct to $730 billion in Q4
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Feb 1 ICAP said profit for
its year to end-March will be 336-358 million pounds ($530-$565
million), with the British broker citing weaker trading for a
performance which will put profit below the range it forecast
last year.
ICAP, a broker in the bond, foreign exchange and swaps
markets, had said in November it expected 2011/12 profit to be
358-390 million pounds "based on the assumption that markets
normalise in the last quarter".
ICAP said on Wednesday: "The continued uncertainty in the
euro zone and constraints on market liquidity, together with
customers reducing risk before the year-end, led to more subdued
volumes".
ICAP said its electronic markets were down 7 percent to $730
billion in the fourth quarter of last year, while its core voice
broking business recorded lower activity overall.
($1 = 0.6337 British pounds)