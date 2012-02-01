* ICAP said current year profits likely to be 336-358 mln pounds

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Feb 1 Financial markets broker ICAP has cut its profits forecast for the current year due to weaker trading linked to the euro zone crisis.

ICAP, an inter-dealer broker in the bond, foreign exchange and swaps markets, said it now expects to make a profit of between 336 and 358 million pounds ($530-$565 million), down from its prediction in November of a profit in the range of 358-390 million pounds.

"The continued uncertainty in the euro zone and constraints on market liquidity, together with customers reducing risk before the year-end, led to more subdued volumes," the company said on Wednesday.

ICAP said its trading volume in electronic markets was down 7 percent at $730 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011, while its core voice broking business recorded lower activity overall.

"The numbers represent a sharp decline relative to ICAP's November expectations, but the market largely anticipated the weak trading outlook, and ICAP now expects to reach the high end of the analyst range," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.

A consensus of analysts predictions compiled by Reuters has profit for the full year at 345.2 million pounds.

"Revenue outlook remains uncertain so we prefer to remain cautious on the top line, but we expect ICAP to continue to focus on trimming its cost base," said Nese Guner, an analyst at Citigroup. $1=0.6337 British pounds) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)