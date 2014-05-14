(Adds comments by CEO and analyst, further details)
By Freya Berry
LONDON May 14 British interdealer broker ICAP
said on Wednesday it was recovering from 2013's Libor
rate-rigging scandal, but was still grappling with deleveraging
by banks and shifts in the regulatory environment.
ICAP's full-year pre-tax profit fell 4 percent to 272
million pounds ($458 million), the company said, exceeding
analyst expectations despite a 55 million-pound fine for rigging
of the Libor benchmark interest rate last year.
Chief Executive Michael Spencer said last year's fine had
been a "shattering experience", and confirmed a Sky News report
last week that his bonus had been cut by about 75 percent to
700,000 pounds.
Spencer said ICAP still had no reason to believe its brokers
were linked to separate probes that regulators announced last
year into manipulation of the foreign exchange market.
"We continue to have professional working relationships with
regulators," Spencer said, adding that ICAP had not set aside
any funds for possible further fines. "We have no further news
on any of these issues."
The Libor scandal and forex probe have added to the tough
environment for interdealer brokers, which match buyers and
sellers of currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments.
ICAP and competitors such as Tullett Prebon are
already struggling as investment banks cut back on risky trading
activities, amid regulatory pressure to shore up their balance
sheets.
ICAP's revenue fell 5 percent to 1.397 billion pounds in the
year to March 31, the company said. It proposed to keep its
final dividend at 15.4 pence a share.
"Deleveraging by financial institutions and litigation has
left the broker in a challenging environment showing no sign of
improvement," said Marc Kimsey, at Accendo Markets, in a note
titled "Inter Broken Dealer?".
"The proposed retention of the 15.4p final dividend is one
of few positives noteworthy," Kimsey added.
ICAP has embarked on a cost-saving drive, closing its credit
default swap (CDS) business in Hong Kong and Australia last
year. It declined to give exact details, but said global broker
pay would be reined in.
Spencer said he was optimistic about ICAP's drive to refocus
on pre-trade, execution and post-trade services, and that the
company could capitalise on a regulatory shift towards increased
electronic trading of derivatives.
The firm has launched a series of new products including
electronic platform EBS Direct, which Spencer said had seen
average daily volumes of $6 billion since launching in November
2013, and on Tuesday reached a new high of $10 billion.
