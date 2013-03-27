* Expects 13 pct drop in full-year revenue
* Expects pre-tax profits 280 mln stg
* Cost savings remain on track
LONDON, March 27 ICAP, the world's
largest interdealer broker, said it expects its full-year
revenues to fall 13 percent, after a recent pick-up in volumes
failed to extend into March.
London-based ICAP said on Wednesday increased levels of
volatility, including heavy electronic trading of the Japanese
yen, had helped activity in January and February, but trading
had tailed off this month.
This comes after "extremely challenging" trading conditions
during 2012, the firm said.
ICAP said it expects pre-tax profits for the year to
end-March to be around 280 million pounds ($424 million), in
line with the lower end of guidance.
Analysts had forecast pre-tax profits of between 280 million
and 305 million pounds.
"While we had a better start to the fourth quarter, we are
not yet seeing a sustained upturn with market activity remaining
fragile and unpredictable," Michael Spencer, Chief Executive
Officer at ICAP, said in a statement.
Brokers like ICAP and rival Tullett Prebon make
money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and
swaps.
ICAP also said its cost-cutting programme remained on track
to produce at least 60 million pounds of annualised savings by
the year end.