* Pre-tax profit 284 mln stg
* Group revenues down 12 pct to 1.47 bln stg
* Full-year dividend 22 pence per share
LONDON, May 14 Interdealer broker ICAP
said its full-year pre-tax profit came in 20 percent lower than
a year ago after a slump in trading activity and regulatory
uncertainty squeezed revenues.
The London-based group reported pre-tax profits of 284
million pounds ($436 million), slightly ahead of previous
guidance of 280 million pounds. Group revenues slid 12 percent
to 1.472 billion pounds, ICAP said.
"This has been an extraordinarily tough year in the
wholesale financial markets. Trading activity across all asset
classes was negatively affected by a combination of cyclical and
structural factors," ICAP's CEO Michael Spencer said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"ICAP's financial performance reflects these extremely
challenging conditions."
ICAP said electronic markets and post-trade risk and
information had contributed two-thirds of its operating profit.
Brokers like ICAP and rival Tullett Prebon, which
make money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies
and swaps, have battled slumping trading volumes since the onset
of the financial crisis.
Many have responded with cost cuts, and ICAP said it had
delivered 60 million pounds in cost savings this year, 10
million pounds more than previously announced.
The broker proposed a full-year dividend of 22 pence per
share, the same as last year.