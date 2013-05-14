* Pre-tax profit 284 mln stg

* Group revenues down 12 pct to 1.47 bln stg

* Full-year dividend 22 pence per share

LONDON, May 14 Interdealer broker ICAP said its full-year pre-tax profit came in 20 percent lower than a year ago after a slump in trading activity and regulatory uncertainty squeezed revenues.

The London-based group reported pre-tax profits of 284 million pounds ($436 million), slightly ahead of previous guidance of 280 million pounds. Group revenues slid 12 percent to 1.472 billion pounds, ICAP said.

"This has been an extraordinarily tough year in the wholesale financial markets. Trading activity across all asset classes was negatively affected by a combination of cyclical and structural factors," ICAP's CEO Michael Spencer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"ICAP's financial performance reflects these extremely challenging conditions."

ICAP said electronic markets and post-trade risk and information had contributed two-thirds of its operating profit.

Brokers like ICAP and rival Tullett Prebon, which make money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, have battled slumping trading volumes since the onset of the financial crisis.

Many have responded with cost cuts, and ICAP said it had delivered 60 million pounds in cost savings this year, 10 million pounds more than previously announced.

The broker proposed a full-year dividend of 22 pence per share, the same as last year.