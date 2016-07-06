July 6 Average daily volumes for U.S. dollar, euro, and Japanese yen on ICAP Plc's currency trading platform EBS more than doubled in the week after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said volatility heightened as traders speculated on the impact of a Brexit on the UK and also the rest of Europe.

Average daily volumes for G3 currencies rose by 43 percent in June, from a month earlier.

EBS, the main venue for banks and other institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar, saw daily volumes at least double to top $200 billion on June 24, in the frenzied market reaction to Brexit.

Volume of trades on the EU repo markets also saw increased volatility in June with polls for the UK referendum showing a narrow margin between the leave and remain campaigns, ICAP said.

"Billionaire investor George Soros and leading portfolio manager Bill Gross, were both negative on the overall state of financial markets, especially when Central Banks start to unwind negative rates and believed it was shaping up to be the next 2008/09 disaster with a global recession increasingly likely," the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)