April 10 ICapital Network, a financial technology platform that provides high-net-worth investors and their advisers access to private equity and hedge funds, named Thomas Fortin managing partner and chief operating officer.

Fortin joins from BlackRock Inc, where he was head of retail technology with the company's solutions group.

Fortin will report to iCapital Chief Executive Lawrence Calcano.

(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)