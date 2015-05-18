DUBAI May 18 Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China has revised price guidance for a benchmark
five-year debut bond from its Dubai branch, which is expected to
price later on Monday, a document from lead managers showed.
The bank, China's largest by assets, has set final price
guidance at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document
showed, tighter than the initial price guidance of around 145
basis points over treasuries announced earlier in the day.
The deal, rated A1 by Moody's, has so far attracted orders
totalling more than $3.5 billion from investors, the document
added.
ICBC picked Citigroup, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and itself to arrange the transaction.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)