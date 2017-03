Oct 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit 67.2 billion yuan ($11.0 billion) (forecast 68.76 billion yuan)

* Says January-September net profit 205.5 billion yuan

* Says Q3 EPS at 0.19 yuan

* Says January-September EPS at 0.59 yuan

* Says NPL ratio at end-September was 0.91 percent

* Says capital adequacy ratio was 13.17 percent

($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan)