BRIEF-Aldar Properties to invest 1.9 bln dirhams in recurring revenue assets
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit 262.6 billion yuan (forecast 257.98 billion yuan)
* Says net interest margin at 2.57 percent versus 2.57 percent at end-june
* Says non-performing loans ratio at 0.94 percent versus 0.91 percent at end-sept
* Says capital adequacy ratio at 13.12 percent versus 13.17 percent at end-sept
* Says 2013 q4 net profit 57.1 billion yuan - reuters calculation (forecast 52.5 billion yuan)
* Says core tier-one capital adequacy ratio at 10.57 percent versus 10.59 percent at end-sept
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pec97v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, March 21 China this year may publish rules on outbound investment by Chinese firms that would spell out the sectors in which investing is encouraged and those where it is restricted, state media reported on Tuesday.