BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit 73.3 billion yuan ($11.72 billion)(forecast 71.52 billion yuan)
* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 0.97 percent versus 0.94 percent at end-Dec 2013
* Says Q1 capital adequacy ratio at 13.22 percent versus 13.12 percent at end-Dec 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wan88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.