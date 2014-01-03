Jan 3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)

* Says 65.69 percent of convertible bonds issued in August 2010 has not been converted into A-shares as of end-2013

* Says received regulatory approval to appoint Wang Jingdong as senior executive vice president

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tyn75v; link.reuters.com/vyn75v

