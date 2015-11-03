HONG KONG, Nov 3 (IFR) - ICBC Financial Leasing (A2/A/A) is
marketing fixed-rate US dollar bonds of three and five years at
around T+195bp and T+210bp, respectively.
The company has also announced respective guidance levels on
floaters of the same maturities at the Libor equivalent.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, ICBC, Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators for the
proposed offering.
Those banks will also serve as bookrunners with ANZ and
Wells Fargo.
The 144A/Reg S notes are expected to score ratings of A2
from Moody's and A from Standard & Poor's.
The issuer is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICBC
and leases aircraft and vessels, as well as equipment and
machinery.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)