HONG KONG, June 21 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is marketing three-year Pro-bonds at a price guidance range of 39bp-42bp over yen offer-side swaps.

This marks a Chinese lender's first visit to Japan's Pro-bond market, which is designed to encourage foreign issuers to access the yen market, by allowing them to register existing debt programmes and removing requirements to translate documents into Japanese.

The last offering by a Chinese issuer in the yen bond market was 16 years ago, when the People's Bank of China sold a 30 billion yen ($289 million) five-year Samurai, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bonds, with a minimum coupon of 0.27 percent, will price as early as Thursday.

Mizuho and SMBC are lead managers.

The Chinese lender received regulatory approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange for a $4 billion medium-term note programme on the Tokyo Pro-bond market in February via ICBC's Tokyo branch.

The programme has an A1 rating from Moody's. ICBC is rated A1/A/A. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)